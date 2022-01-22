Obi Cubana Finally Meets With Viral Lagos Hawker (Photos, Video)

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has finally met with viral Lagos hawker, Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo, after the businessman had offered Jeremiah a scholarship up to master’s level as well as employment in any of his establishments, IGBERETV reports.

Jeremiah came to the limelight in a viral video where he was captured in traffic with a crate of bottled water on his head while handing out cash to inmates in a Correctional Service vehicle along Ajah axis, Lagos State.

After the event, Jeremiah disclosed in an interview that he was a law student in Ebonyi State University before he dropped out.

A photographer, Ojo Emmanuel who had told the hawker’s story in a viral video interview also shared videos capturing Jeremiah’s meeting with Obi Cubana.

During the meeting which had media personality Daddy Freeze and a female entrepreneur present, Obi Cubana praised the hawker for the gesture to the inmates as he remarked that people also passed by the prisoners but didn’t feel the need to show them some love. The socialite reiterated his earlier promises as he encouraged the young man with kind words. As Obi Cubana was about to leave, Jeremiah immediately prostrated before the businessman who appeared to be engrossed in a phone call. Obi Cubana gave him a pat on the back and then walked away with an assurance of a proper meeting between him and the hawker.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFPS299KQ6o

https://igberetvnews.com/1412811/obi-cubana-finally-meets-viral-lagos-hawker-jeremiah-ekuma-photos-video/

