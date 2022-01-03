Obi Cubana Hosts His Classmates At DMGS Onitsha In His Anambra Home (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Was a good feeling hosting you guys, my classmates at Dennis Memorial GrammarSchool (DMGS), class of 92!
Haven’t seen most of us in exactly 30yrs!!
Meeting some of you, your wives/kids within short notice, such a goodfeeling!!
Wow!!!
2022 is a good year!!!��

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYRRNnXIXz6/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: