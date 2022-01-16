I Have Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons (Video)

Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has reacted to the allegation linking him to Asian drug barons, IGBERETV reports.

Obi Cubana, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 visited the headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and spent about four hours. He arrived the NDLEA premises at about 9am based on invitation for clarifications over reports of suspicious payments made into his account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India. He allowed to go home at about 1.30pm.

In an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Obi Cubana said he was Innocent of the allegation. He said the allegation made him feel so low because he had made a covenant with his God never to be involved in illicit drug trafficking.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEsUHTUx1aw

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwdhiaMqQT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

