Obi Cubana Shows Off The First Club He Built In 2006 (Photos, Video)

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana has pledged to show the businesses earning him a living this year.

In the spirit of that, he has showed off the first-ever club he built in Abuja.

He revealed that he built the club in 2006, over 15 years ago.

He wrote:

“The first EVER club we built; ibiza……Established 13th October 2006!

16yrs and still standing tall!

If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start!!��
@ibizaclub_abuja

@jaywonjuwonlo
……this year!

Showcasing what we do for a living!”

