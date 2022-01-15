Obi Cubana Shows Off The First Club He Built In 2006 (Photos, Video)

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana has pledged to show the businesses earning him a living this year.

In the spirit of that, he has showed off the first-ever club he built in Abuja.

He revealed that he built the club in 2006, over 15 years ago.

He wrote:

“The first EVER club we built; ibiza……Established 13th October 2006!

16yrs and still standing tall!

If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start!!��

@ibizaclub_abuja

@jaywonjuwonlo

……this year!

Showcasing what we do for a living!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYrJVJGFKNC/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUM7aq8BpWw

