Obi Cubana Shows Off The First Club He Built In 2006 (Photos, Video)

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana has pledged to show the businesses earning him a living this year.
In the spirit of that, he has showed off the first-ever club he built in Abuja.
He revealed that he built the club in 2006, over 15 years ago.
He wrote:
“The first EVER club we built; ibiza……Established 13th October 2006!
16yrs and still standing tall!
If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start!!��
……this year!
Showcasing what we do for a living!”
