Obiano Tours Stanel, Everyday Supermarket & Radopin Mall In Awka (Photos)

Governor Obiano Tours Stanel Facility, Everyday Supermarket And Radopin Supermarket, Express Happiness At Quantum Of Investments Attracted By His Administration

Governor Willie Obiano’s Aku Luo Uno Policy has continued to yield desired dividends.

The policy has no doubt attracted and birthed many investments into the Anambra economy.

Today, Tuesday, 25th January, 2022, Governor Obiano did a work tour of some of such facilities including Stanel Facility, Everyday Supermarket and Radopin Supermarket, all in Awka.

Expressing happiness that he is leaving Anambra better than he met it, Governor Obiano encouraged more people to invest in Anambra.

He called on ndi Anambra in the diaspora to support the incoming governor with their investments, and assured that security will continue, long after he leaves office because the incoming administration has demonstrated commitment to the security of life and property.

While thanking God that people are embracing the think home philosophy, he said that gone are the days when people invest only outside the state, emphasizing that such support will deepen prosperity across the state.

The Governor was recieved by owners of the respective businesses.

