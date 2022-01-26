Obituary: Murdered OAU MBA Student, Kayode Adegoke To Be Buried On Saturday (Photo)

Timothy Adegoke, the MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, who died under mysterious circumstances in November, is to be buried on Saturday.

Olugbade Adegoke, elder brother of the deceased, told FIJ on Wednesday that arrangements had been concluded by the Adegoke extended family to lay the Abuja-based accountant to rest.

“The family has concluded arrangements to bury my brother. We have also released our burial arrangement plans to the public,” said Olugbade.

Adegoke’s body has been at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, for several weeks because of a police investigation into his death at Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, where he was lodged.

Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the hotel, and six others are currently in police custody over the incident.

“We now have an understanding as a family that his body is no longer required in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the police. As such, we have concluded plans to claim Timothy’s body from the morgue at LAUTECH, Osogbo, so he can be buried,” Olugbade told FIJ.

Adegoke is to be buried in Eruwa, his hometown in Oyo State.

Meanwhile, the police have refused to make public the content of the autopsy report carried out on Adegoke’s body on December 8, 2021.

FIJ made several calls to Frank Mba, Nigeria Police spokesperson, for updates on the ongoing investigation, but they were not answered. A text message sent to him had also not been responded to at press time.



https://fij.ng/article/murdered-oau-mba-student-timothy-adegoke-to-be-buried-on-saturday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...