Dr oby ezekwesili has accepted the appointment given to him by our Governor Elect Prof Soludo.

Governor-elect of our Anambra State Prof @CCSoludo wants a solid groundwork for his governance and has asked me to Chair his Transition Committee.

I have accepted and will teamwork with my distinguished colleagues to help achieve his transition goals and competent governance.✍�



https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1481699673106788353

