Anambra Students Set To Lock Horns As OCI Foundation Hosts Grand Finale Of 2021/2022 Health Quiz Competition

Senior Secondary Schools in Anambra are set to lock horns as Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation has fixed date for the grand finale of the 2021/2022 Anambra ‘Arm Our Youths (ArOY) Health Campaign Schools Challenge’ AHCSC.

The health quiz competition is for all public Senior Secondary School in the three Senatorial Districts of Anambra.

The grand finale scheduled to take place on February 4, 2022 at Nnamdi Azikiwe University main auditorium Awka, Anambra state coincides with this year’s World Cancer Day.

It will feature two finalists each drawn from Aguata, Awka, Nnewi, Otuocha, Ogidi and Onitsha zones.

OCI Foundation International, sponsors of the Cyfed Undergraduate Scholarships, the CBH Scholarships, the IFOMSSA Junior and Senior Awards, the JAMB Awards, LAMS Initiative, the Gynocular Project, the CerviBreast APP, and the Arm our Youths Health Campaign is organising the Anambra secondary school health quiz competition in conjunction with the Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC) Anambra State.

Chief Host of the event is the President of OCI Foundation, Associate Professor Chris Ifediora, Special Guest of Honour will be the Honourable Commissioner for Basic Education in the state, Prof. Kate Omenugha while Lady Joy Ifeyinwa Ulasi, chairperson of OCI Foundation will be chairman of the occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4b00Lw8tb8

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/01/anambra-students-set-to-lock-horns-as.html

