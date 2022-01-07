October Payment Stopped Temporarily, Partial Payment Made

The Npower payment for October stipend to Npower Batch C volunteers have been stopped temporarily this was made in order to rectify payment issues encountered by Npower Batch C Volunteers.

During the payment which commenced few days ago some NPower Batch C Volunteers were paid and others were not paid, due to network issues, this have prompted the Npower management to go back to the drawing board to diagnose and treat the issue why some NPower volunteers were paid and others were not.

At this point all Npower Batch C Volunteers have been advised to exercise a great deal of patience as the issue is being treated and would normalise very soon.

