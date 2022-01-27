Ogun Pastor Arrested For Having Sex With Woman & Her 2 Daughters (Photo)

Pastor arrested for allegedly having unlawful sex with woman and her two daughters in Ogun

A pastor-in-charge of the spirit-filled International Christian Church Olumore Abeokuta, Timothy Oluwatimilehin, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly luring a housewife and her two daughters away from their home, keeping them in his own house, and having carnal knowledge of the women.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the pastor was arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan police station by the husband of the victim, who was accompanied by an official of the Ministry of Women Affairs and reported that his wife and two daughters were lured by the pastor of their church who took them into his custody and has since been having sex with both the mother and her two daughters.

”Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy pastor.

On interogation, the pastor, confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness. In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.”Oyeyemi said

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has directed the anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with the view to charge the suspect to court as soon as possible.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/pastor-arrested-for-allegedly-having-unlawful-s3x-with-woman-and-her-two-daughters-in-ogun.html

