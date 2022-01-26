Ogun Security Guard Steals His Employer’s Jewelry Worth ₦15M (Photos)

The Ogun State So-Safe Corps has arrested one Adewale Adegbenro, a security guard for allegedly stealing his employers jewelry worth N15million.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, January 24, 2022 in Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

HGS Media Plus report that the suspect on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 broke into the house of his employer he was suppose to be watching at Adigbe, Abeokuta and stole the jewelry worth N15million.

Moruf Yusuf, the corps’ spokesperson who confirmed the arrest said the suspect has been transferred to the Force CIID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State for further investigation and likely prosecution.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/01/26/security-guard-arrested-for-stealing-his-employers-jewelry-worth-n15m/

