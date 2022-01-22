Ogun State Has Highest Number Of Yahoo Yahoo Boys – Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Government has admitted that it parades highest number of internet fraudsters known as yahoo yahoo boys in the country, with declaration that it is determined to stop the menace.

Penpushing reports that, Governor Dapo Abiodun made the disclosure on Friday while speaking at launch of ‘OP-MESA’, a joint security outfit, explaining that the reasons behind the rate was the existence of high number of institutions in the state.

The Governor explained that, in view of this, his administration has concluded arrangements for the establishment of state commission on crimes to complement the roles of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC)

Penpushing further reports that, Abiodun assured that with the set up of the commission, the criminals will be smoked out, and had them handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution

‘Ogun state is capital of yahoo yahoo boys. They even did award night in Abeokuta, for best hacker. We can understand reason for this, it is because Ogun state has the highest number of institutions in the country’, Abiodun said.

‘We have decided to set up our own state commission to eliminate the cyber crime, our commission will collaborate with EFCC. We will smoke them out, hand them over to appropriate authorities’,he emphasised

‘As a responsive and responsible Government, we cannot and will not fold our arms and watch as criminals take over our land and become an avoidable jeopardy to our joint and respective development strides’.

Penpushing also reports that, he explained that, the inauguration of OP-MESA was a further confirmation that the government is not taking the security of lives and property for granted in the State.

‘This OP–Mesa Security outfit will therefore complement the existing security outfits that we have already launched such as “the Amotekun”, Joint Security, JSS to further guarantee that we have good ambience in Ogun State and other necessary facilities’, he added.

‘It is part of a holistic approach to tackle insecurity in our State, especially in the face of a new resurgence of kidnappings on our interstate roads in the last couple of weeks.

‘These unscrupulous elements have no place in Ogun State. They are security threats to us. Why should moving from one state to the other become worrisome experience for our people?’ Why would the roads we are constructing and rehabilitating become a nightmare for people going about their legitimate businesses?’

The governor said ‘OP-MESA’ is a joint internal security operational platform comprising officers drawn from the Army, Navy, Air force, Police and the Department of State Security, adding that government on its part is adding the Amotekun, So-Safe and other recognized security outfits recognized by the State laws in the fight against crime, criminals and criminality in Ogun State.

