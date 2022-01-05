Okorocha Is A Younger Brother To Me, I Have Nothing Against Him – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma has broken his silence on issues revolving around attacks on his government and person by former Governor of the State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, IGBERETV reports.

Sen. Okorocha had accused the Imo State Governor of witch-hunting his family since his emergence as Governor. But during the 6th Imo State Stakeholders meeting held in Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodinma said he would not join issues with Okorocha, whom he described as not willing to abdicate the office of Governor after years of leaving office.

“I have said it times without number I have no personal grouse with anybody. All of you who know me well in Imo state, I tried one time or the other to contest election. In some cases, I won. In some cases, I did not win. And when I didn’t win, I left back for my businesses. When I won, I served the people with all my heart.

“I have many former Governors in Imo state, I have Governor Achike Udenwa. I have Governor Ikedi Ohakim. Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor, Okorocha; former Governor. But none of them want to take the whole State as a private property.

“The difference between the other former Governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office but he still wants to be in office. Okorocha is a younger brother to me. I’m older than him, if not for anything, traditionally I deserve to be respected by him. I don’t want to join issues with him. Let him just know that he is not the Governor and for the short period I will be here God-willing, he should allow me to be Governor,” Uzodinma said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BT7hS4zjYYA

https://igberetvnews.com/1411417/okorocha-younger-brother-nothing-uzodinma/

