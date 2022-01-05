Okowa’s Aide Slams James Brown’s Father For Posing With His Son

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide has slammed James

Brown’s father after the crossdresser shared a photo he took with his dad.

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta State

Governor reshared James Brown’s photo with his

father on his page and criticized the father for

indulging his son’s lifestyle.

Ossai wrote: “The father is one of the problem we

are facing in this country.

“Cross dresser James Brown father’s act of

allowing his son to dress this way and be behaving

like a woman is abnormal.

“I was pissed up the moment I saw this picture.

“Today we have a lot of irresponsible human beings

causing calamity in our society as a result of home

bringing.

“Only a man who has lost his value and responsibility will allow his son to not just be a

Cross dresser but take picture with him.

“This is condemnable and we all must speak the

truth.

“A responsible father will disown his son for acting

this manner.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/gov-okowas-aide-slams-james-browns-father-for-posing-with-his-crossdresser-son-while-he-was-dressed-in-female-clothes.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...