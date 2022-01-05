Okowa’s Aide Slams James Brown’s Father For Posing With His Son

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide has slammed James
Brown’s father after the crossdresser shared a photo he took with his dad.
Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta State
Governor reshared James Brown’s photo with his
father on his page and criticized the father for
indulging his son’s lifestyle.
Ossai wrote: “The father is one of the problem we
are facing in this country.
“Cross dresser James Brown father’s act of
allowing his son to dress this way and be behaving
like a woman is abnormal.
“I was pissed up the moment I saw this picture.
“Today we have a lot of irresponsible human beings
causing calamity in our society as a result of home
bringing.
“Only a man who has lost his value and responsibility will allow his son to not just be a
Cross dresser but take picture with him.
“This is condemnable and we all must speak the
truth.
“A responsible father will disown his son for acting
this manner.”
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/gov-okowas-aide-slams-james-browns-father-for-posing-with-his-crossdresser-son-while-he-was-dressed-in-female-clothes.html