Olamide, Fireboy Pay A New Year Courtesy Visit To Oba Elegushi (Photo)

Rapper Olamide and ‘Peru’ star Fireboy has paid a New Year courtesy visit to Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos Oba Saheed Elegushi, Igbere TV reports.

A photo of their visit was shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“YBNL on New Year’s courtesy visit,” the post read.

Born Adedamola Adefolahan, Fireboy is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by rapper Olamide.

In 2021, The 25-year-old released the single ‘Peru’ which attained global success.

He was also nominated for MOBO and MTV Awards.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPA_VqgPu8/?utm_medium=copy_link

