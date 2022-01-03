Olamide, Fireboy Pay A New Year Courtesy Visit To Oba Elegushi (Photo)

Rapper Olamide and ‘Peru’ star Fireboy has paid a New Year courtesy visit to Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos Oba Saheed Elegushi, Igbere TV reports.

A photo of their visit was shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“YBNL on New Year’s courtesy visit,” the post read.

Born Adedamola Adefolahan, Fireboy is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by rapper Olamide.

In 2021, The 25-year-old released the single ‘Peru’ which attained global success.

He was also nominated for MOBO and MTV Awards.

