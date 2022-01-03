Olamide, Fireboy Pay A New Year Courtesy Visit To Oba Elegushi (Photo)

Rapper Olamide and ‘Peru’ star Fireboy has paid a New Year courtesy visit to Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos Oba Saheed Elegushi, Igbere TV reports.
A photo of their visit was shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“YBNL on New Year’s courtesy visit,” the post read.
Born Adedamola Adefolahan, Fireboy is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by rapper Olamide.
In 2021, The 25-year-old released the single ‘Peru’ which attained global success.
He was also nominated for MOBO and MTV Awards.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPA_VqgPu8/?utm_medium=copy_link