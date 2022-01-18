Omawumi Marks 7th Wedding Anniversary On Husband’s Birthday (Photos)

It was a double celebration on Monday as singer Omawumi marked her 7th wedding anniversary with her husband Tosin Yussuf on the latter’s birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old shared a photo and video of herself loved up with her husband on Instagram.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary, she wrote: “7years holding it Down! Ikoyi registry wanted to turn us back to boyfriend and girlfriend but Mercy Said NO!Happy Anniversary Sugah!”

To mark her husband’s birthday, the singer wrote: ” Happy birthday to my amazing Bobo… My husband of destiny! I’ve prayed and I’ve thanked God Almighty for his mercies and grace upon your life. May you always have a reason to smile… See the way I’m looking at you as if you resemble ice cream!”

Fellow celebrities and fans congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post.

Omawumi and her husband have been legally married since 2015 but only had their traditional ceremony in Warri, Delta State, in 2018.

The couple has two children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wq99zov9JiQ

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYydksPJT5B/?utm_medium=copy_link

