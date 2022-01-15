Ondo Women Protest Over Insecurity (Photos)

Hundreds of women across four local government areas in Ondo State staged protests on Saturday, against the spate of insecurity in the area.

It was gathered that the peaceful protests were staged in Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko and some other Akoko towns.

The protests were said to have been triggered by the recent kidnap of teachers by some bandits in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week, and the attack on 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

Some of the protesters, who were holding brooms in their hands, were half-naked, chanting various solidarity songs along the streets.

They called on the security agents and the state government to come to the rescue of the area from the attack of the bandits.



https://punchng.com/just-in-ondo-women-protest-half-naked-over-insecurity/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1642255116

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...