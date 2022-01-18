An argument over two European football clubs – Chelsea and Barcelona – has resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man, Saifullahi Abdullahi, in the Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Abdullahi reportedly lost his life after the argument degenerated into a fight between him and the suspect, Idris Yusuf, 18.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident happened on December 18, 2021 in Danja.

The police revealed that the victim’s father reported the incident at the Danja Police Station on December 20, 2021.

Yusuf was arraigned on Monday before a Katsina Senior Magistrate’s Court on charges of homicide in accordance with Section 190(4) of the Katsina State Penal Code Law 2021.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, told the court that Abdullahi collapsed during the fight between him and the defendant.

He added that the victim was rushed to a medical centre where he later died.

The first information report of the incident which was also read in court stated in part, “On December 18, 2021, around 3.30pm, Saifullahi Abdullahi had an argument with you, Idris Yusuf, 18, of Hayan Asibiti Quarters, Danja, over which football club is more powerful and better between Chelsea FC and Barcelona FC in the European Championship. Hence, it resulted in fighting, during which the said Saifullahi Abdullahi collapsed and became unconscious.

“Consequently, the victim was rushed to the Danja Comprehensive Health Centre, where he was admitted and later died while receiving treatment and was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The prosecutor sought a date that the case could come up for mention.



https://punchng.com/one-dies-as-chelsea-barcelona-fans-argue-on-better-club-in-katsina/?utm_medium

