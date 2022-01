Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill on Thursday shared old pregnancy photos, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one shared the pictures on Instagram saying being pregnant is one of the best feelings.

“One of the best feelings ever,” she wrote.

Rosy and Churchill announced the birth of their child in March 2021.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZORom_O8DY/?utm_medium=copy_link

