Only ‘Extra’ Men Can Openly Love Fat Women — Comedienne Lepacious Bose (Pix)

Nigerian comedienne and actress, Bose Ogunboye, popularly known as Lepacious Bose, has noted that only extra men could love a fat woman openly, Igbere TV reports.

The wellness enthusiast said this on her Instagram page on Wednesday, where she shared a video of a man who married a plus-sized lady.

Lepacious Bose noted that plus sized women had filled her direct messages with stories of how they were left heartbroken due to their size.

She wrote, “This post is about the fact that my dm is full – yes indeed – full of heart wrenching stories of plus size ladies (for the purpose of this discussion, I shall use the word FAT. Pardon my societal incorrectness).

“Fat ladies who have had their hearts broken by men who left them because they felt they are too big!”

She noted that only strong men could love a fat woman and only extra men could openly love such a woman.

The actress said, “It takes a strong man, a real man to love a fat woman. It takes an extra man to openly love her. It takes a man and a half to ignore the naysayers and marry her!

“Kudos to all the strong men who are not afraid to love fat girls, may your bank account never lose weight!

“Dear fat girl, if you want to lose weight, go ahead; do it. Do it for yourself, your health, your choice but never to keep a man!

“You see, if he’s not ready to fight for what he really wants then he’s not man enough for you. Please let him go!

“If he loves to be with you but wants to hide you from the world please RUN!

“Most fat girls have the sweetest hearts and are wonderful lovers. Trust me , these men know it!!! They are just too wimpy to stay! You don’t need a wimp, you need a real man!”

The comedienne, who was previously obese, broke the internet with her trim new look four years ago.

