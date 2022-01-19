Orji Uzor Kalu Visits President Buhari (Photos)

Chief Whip of the Senate and 2023 Presidential aspirant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday night paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit, IGBERETV reports.

Sharing photos from the visit on his verified Facebook page, Kalu wrote,

“Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion. I left him at 10pm and in good health . We look forward to a better Nigeria.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=463174031849384&id=100044703721568

The former Abia State Governor and 2007 Presidential candidate had last week in a special interview declared his intention to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Kalu has so far been endorsed by some Northerners who believe he is an embodiment of unity and federal character.

Below is a video of Orji Uzor Kalu being begged by Northern Group to run for President come 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFC76VmWKMg

https://igberetvnews.com/1412586/orji-uzor-kalu-visits-president-buhari-tuesday-night-photos/

