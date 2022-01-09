Oshoala Returns From 2 Months Injury By Scoring In Barca’s 7-0 Win

Granadilla has been a difficult opponent for Barca in recent years partly because their pitch is bad. Barca has lost a few games over there and won a couple by just 0-1 scorelines.

Granadilla 0–7 FC Barcelona: Women keep winning in 2022

Home side start strong but the Catalans eventually prove too much for them on Saturday evening

www.fcbarcelona.com

07:28PM SATURDAY 08 JAN

WOMEN

The Barça women have started 2022 where they left off in 2021, by winning big. Very big. After putting seven goals past UD Granadilla they have now won all 16 of their league games to date.

And that was at La Palmera, one of the trickiest grounds to visit in the Liga Iberdrola and with a number of absences through Covid-19 and injury.

But the home side’s impressive start was quelled when Pisco put the ball in her own net after 14 minutes and then Graham quickly extended the lead.

The floodgates opened in the second half. Fridolina Rolfö was on the end of a potent counter attack no sooner had play recommenced, then Martens converted a cross from the same player and scored her second of the day after 69 minutes.

The goal of the day was banged in by Patri Guijarro from the edge of the area, and Oshoala celebrated her return after almost two months of injury by netting goal number seven.

MATCH STATS

Barça: Paños, Paredes, Jana (Melanie Serrano, min. 64), Graham, Marta, Patri, Aitana (C. Pina, min. 30), Leila, Rolfö(M. Pérez, min. 76), Martens (A. Oshoala, min. 76), Engen (Ornella, min. 76).

Granadilla: Cubedo, P. Hernández (S. Doblado, min. 46), Blom (Angue N’Guessan, min. 46), Martín – Prieto (W. Argüelles, min. 85), Zaremba, Falknor (G. Robledo, min. 62), Ramos, S. Hernández, Pérez, Pisco (Aithiara, min. 75), Cáceres.

Goal: 0-1, Pisco PP (min. 25); 0-2, Hansen (min. 29); 0-3, Rolfö (min. 48); 0-4, Martens (min. 63), 0-5, Martens (min. 69), 0-6, Patri (min. 74); 0-7, Oshoala (min. 89).



https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/womens-football/news/2442934/granadilla-07-fc-barcelona-women-keep-winning-in-2022

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f90ikHLJw7w

