Osimhen Says It “Feels So Good To Be Back”, Praises Napoli Teammates

Feels So Good To Be Back!Solid Performance From The Boys.Onto The Next One,GOD Is The Greatest�We Move. https:///D7T4wVLvGS

https://twitter.com/victorosimhen9/status/1483179911057743878?t=DhvmZGMu-DDCD1x5B5E1ww&s=19

‘Feels So Good To Be Back’ —Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has expressed delight after returning from injury to feature for Napoli in Monday’s league tie at Bologna.

Osimhen was back in action for the Partenopei for the first time since November following a facial injury.

The Super Eagles striker collided with Inter’s Milan Skriniar which saw him being rushed to the hospital.

He had to undergo surgery and was expected to be out for three months before making a remarkable recovery.

He was brought on in the 71st minute in Monday’s game which Napoli won 2-0, thanks to Hirving Lozano’s brace.

And speaking about his return, Osimhen praised his teammates for their impressive performance in the win.

He wrote on Twitter: “Feels So Good To Be Back!Solid Performance From The Boys.Onto The Next One,GOD Is The Greatest�We Move.“

It would be recalled that Osimhen was listed in the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he was replaced after testing positive for coronavirus.

https://www.completesports.com/feels-so-good-to-be-back-osimhen-excited-to-be-back-from-injury/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...