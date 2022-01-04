Osinbajo Did Not Meet President Buhari On 2023 Presidency – Laolu Akande (Aide)

Osinbajo did not meet President Buhari on 2023 Presidency, spokesperson clarifies

A report by an online newspaper that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President in 2023 on New Year’s Day, is “fake news,” according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

When Quest Times reached out to Osinbajo’s spokesperson Akande, he said: “This is pure, fake news.”

Akande added that “Mr. President and the VP did not meet on New Year’s Day.”

When pressed Akande added that the media should stick with what he had said on the 2023 presidency. “If there is an update, I will ensure the media is made aware, please ignore the lies and many are going to still come.”

https://thequesttimes.com/osinbajo-did-not-meet-president-buhari-on-2023-presidency-spokesperson-clarifies/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...