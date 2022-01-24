‘Osinbajo Has Disgraced Nigerians At World Economic Forum’ – Adamu Garba

The former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba II has react to vice president summit on world economy has disgrace to Nigeria, he share this on his Facebook

Here is what he wrote

VP , Prof Osibanjo, allegedly, the intellectual wing of this government has disgraced Nigerians in his remark on World Economic Forum. Unprepared and unaware of how to present Nigeria’s value to global investors. I’ll explain why, shortly.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225241251034017&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspmo

