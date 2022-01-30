‘Osinbajo Wants To Scam You’ – Sowore Tells Nigerians (Pix)

When a cowardly hypocritical man Professor Yemi Osinbajo wants to scam you he starts to talk about things he doesn’t stand for! Mr. #MinimeBuhari sat as Vice President of a country (Nigeria) for 7 years straight, under his watch corruption is thriving, religious bigotry became state policy, oppression and repression is unprecedented, unemployment, poverty and misery is now “constitutional.”

He served a President that believed ONLY in inequality! He never said a word as people were mauled, households destroyed with dedication by his regime! Scammer!!! #Neveragain #WeCantContinueLikeThis #Revolutionnow

