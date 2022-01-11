Osun 2022: Adoke Bello To Head PDP Screening Committee

January 10, 2022

Press Statement

PDP Constitutes Osun Governorship Primary Screening Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the Screening Committee to screen aspirants on the platform of the PDP for the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The members of the Screening Committee are as follows;

1. Mohammed Adoke Bello, SAN – Chairman

2. Amb. Sen. Aminu Wali – Member

3. Hon. Mrs. Nnenna Ukeje – Member

4. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

5. Chief Rahman Owokoniran

(South West Zonal Secretray) – Secretary

The screening exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the NEC Hall of the PDP national secretariat, Abuja at 10 am.

All aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our party in Osun state are by this guided accordingly.

Signed:

Hon. Umar M. Bature

National Organizing Secretary

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=458030145895599&id=100050658511735

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...