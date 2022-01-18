Osun 2022: Davido Attacks His Cousin, Dele Adeleke, Calls Him A Fake

The popular singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is said to have attacked his cousin, Dele Adeleke. Dele, an accountant, is running to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party ticket with his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election.

This comes just days after he told him to shut his mouth then he deleted the tweet

See here: https://www.nairaland.com/6934823/davido-insults-cousin-dele-adeleke

See tweets below.

Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001 https:///FwrlKNKLF0

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1483435833344593921?t=4AmUwPz7teAFKRX85NKAww&s=19

His tweet was replied by former Senator and former governorship candidate Demola Adeleke

Don’t worry nephew God got us ❤️ #IMOLEDE #OSUN2022

https://twitter.com/1ademolaadeleke/status/1483437847088615426?t=4AmUwPz7teAFKRX85NKAww&s=19

