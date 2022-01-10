As part of the effort to guarantee tranquility and ensure safety of lives and properties, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Olawale Olokode has reteirated that the ban on all annual Carnivals in the State is still in full force.

In a press statement e-signed and released to the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin stated that, “The Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc, being mindful of his statutory duties and relentless efforts to guarantee tranquility, is using this medium to remind members of the public that the ban on Annual Carnival is still in force.”

According to Opalola, “Members of the public are therefore warned to desist from organizing/holding any form of carnivals, as these could constitute a threat to security of members of the public.”

“This warning becomes imperative as miscreants/hoodlums usually capitalize on the carnival to carry out their nefarious activities.”

To guarantee water-tight security, the Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to DC operations, the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to embark on intensive patrols in all the nooks and crannies of the State to enforce the ban.

Parents and guardians are also advised to be security conscious and caution their wards to be law abiding as anyone found conducting himself or herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Residents and law abiding citizens are encouraged to give prompt and useful report of any suspicion by calling the following distress phone numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 or report to the nearest Police Station. https://trekafrica.net/headlines/osun-police-re-enforce-ban-on-annual-carnivals-as-cp-olokode-urges-parents-guardians-to-be-security-conscious/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...