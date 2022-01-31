Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona Forward Agrees Terms With Paris St-Germain

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has agreed terms with Paris St-Germain and could move on Monday’s transfer deadline day if the two clubs can agree a fee, reports Guillem Balague.

The Spanish club want 20m euros (£16.6m) for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Barca paid an initial £96.8m for Dembele in 2017 but are now asking him to take a pay cut or leave.

Manchester United and Chelsea also showed interest in a deal for him.

However the Premier League clubs are not expected to be able to challenge PSG for the France winger’s signature because of financial fair play restrictions, which would leave them needing to offload players before adding Dembele’s wages to their books.

If Dembele does move to Paris before Monday’s 23:00 GMT deadline, he will join former Barca team-mate Lionel Messi in the French capital, while also teaming up with international colleague Kylian Mbappe and Brazil superstar Neymar.

Barcelona are keen to offload Dembele in order to sign either Spain and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, with whom they have a deal agreed, or Arsenal’s Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is also a possibility Dembele will move to PSG in a swap deal with Argentina striker Mauro Icardi

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/football/60192791.amp

