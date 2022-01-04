Oyetola And Aregbesola’s Rift May Affect Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – MURIC

The rift between Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is likely to affect the “rumoured” presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said this in a statement Monday by his director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

He said the rift had become a major embarrassment to Muslim leaders in the South West while Muslim youths were also entertaining fears over it.

Akintola asked the governor and the minister to resolve their misunderstanding within seven days.

He said MURIC decided to wade into the squabble because Muslims in the South West would be the worst hit if the rift was allowed to continue ad infinitum.

He said the face-off “is likely to affect the fortunes of both Aregbesola and Oyetola in the coming gubernatorial election in Osun State this year although they may not acknowledge this fact now as both gladiators are still grandstanding.

“It is also likely to ricochet on the rumoured presidential ambition of their principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A divided camp cannot fight on one front. Neither can it speak with one voice.”

He called the Aregbesola and Oyetola’s attention to the hadith of Prophet Muhammad that two Muslims should not engage in a quarrel beyond three days. “The one who first extends greetings to the other is the better Muslim.”



https://dailytrust.com/oyetola-aregbesola-rift-may-affect-tinubus-presidential-ambition-muric

