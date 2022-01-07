Oyetola Declares To Run For Second Term

Governor gets Council of Obas’ backing

Osun State Traditional Council of Obas, chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday assured Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of its support for his re-election.

The governor has declared his intention to run for a second term on July 16.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, said the Council of Obas, during their monthly meeting at the Finance Building, Abere, hailed the modest achievements recorded by the Oyetola administration in the last three years.

A statement by Omipidan said the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the Council of Obas and declared his intention to run for a second term as part of efforts to consolidate on the good work and appreciable performance of the administration.

He said: “Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council of Obas and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, praised the achievements the administration has made since its inception.

“Ooni Ogunwusi, who described the governor’s visit as first of its kind in the history of the state, said the governor’s high sense of modesty, prudence, probity and integrity necessitated their decision to continuously give him all-round support.

“Today, being the first meeting of traditional rulers in the new year, the governor paid us a surprise visit and we were very elated, very happy and we prayed for him because we were very excited about the visit.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of our state. I have been on the throne for years. No governor has ever come to visit us as he did today. Though they tried their best to leave us alone for us not to be partisan, this time we are very joyous that the governor brought around the entire governance structure to come and see the way we operate; and with all humility too, the governor sat as one of the floor members.

“What we saw in the past were commissioners, special advisers, among others. But today, Mr. Governor sat with us and we discussed together on the need to take our state to greater heights. We are very appreciative of this gesture and we are very proud of him for creating something out of nothing. We will continue to pray for him on the thrones of our forebears.”

Oyetola thanked the monarchs for their affection, which he noted had been the driving force motivating him to put in his best in governance.

He said: “I decided to come and visit our fathers when it occurred to me that they would be holding their first meeting today. Also, I was highly impressed by the large presence of traditional rulers at the inter-religious prayers session we held two days ago where we had about 60 monarchs in attendance. This to us shows that they are with us. They own this government and see this government like theirs.”

Some of the traditional rulers in attendance were Orangun of Ila, Oba AbduWahab Oyedokun; Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi; Alaagba of Aagba, Oba Rufus Ogunwole; Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oladunjoye Oyedele; Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa; Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran; Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Moses Olufemi Agunsoye’ among others.



https://thenationonlineng.net/oyetola-declares-to-run-for-second-term/

