Oyo Judicial Panel On EndSARS Submits Report To Governor Makinde (Photos)

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality, Violation of Rights of Citizens and Unlawful Killings today presented their report to the @oyostategovt today.



#EndSARS: Oyo Judicial Panel Recommends Compensations For 121 Petitions On Police Abuses

•As Makinde awards scholarship to 23-year-old student made blind by SARS personnel

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, received the report of the state Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Other Related Matters, at the Oyo governor’s office, Ibadan.

It will be recalled that Makinde had on November 10, 2020, inaugurated the Oyo Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality in the state in compliance with the directive of the federal government that states should set up panels of inquiry, following the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

The report presented by panel Chairperson, Justice Badejoko Adeniji (rtd.) recommended that the state government awards compensation on 121 petitions on abuses that resulted in death, permanent physical injuries resulting in disabilities.

Other categories where an award of compensations was proposed were those petitions on the loss of valuable items and properties, victims undergoing medical or surgical treatment or suffering partial injuries, unlawful detention and other human rights violations.

The report detailed victims that are residents in Oyo State and were brutalised, victimised, tortured and violated by men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), the state Security Joint Task Force (Operation Burst) and unknown hoodlums.

Also contained in the report is that of Oyo State residents brutalised, victimised, tortured and violated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), officers of the Oyo State Police Command and those arrested and taken to Abuja by men of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police where they were tortured and violated.

From January 26, 2021, to July 13, 2021, when the panel held public sittings, Adeniji reported that the panel received a total of 151 petitions out of which 121 were adjourned sine die for an award of compensations while 30 petitions were struck out for three main reasons.

She said the 30 petitions were struck out for lack of diligent prosecution by the petitioner, petitioners withdrawing their petitions haven amicably settled the issue within them and where issues in the petitions between the parties are the subject matter of litigations pending before various courts of law.



