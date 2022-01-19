P-Square Teases New Music In 2022

Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, the Psquare brothers, appears to have teased that they would be releasing a new song together in 2022, Igbere TV reports.

The duo parted ways in 2017 after a disagreement on the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as manager.

Last November, they ended their five-year feud, scheduling a headline concert for December 25.

On January 19, 2022, Paul Okoye took to his Twitter page to share a new photo together with his twin, Peter.

Rudeboy captioned the new photo: “2022�⭐️����”



https://twitter.com/rudeboypsquare/status/1483696856563687425

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...