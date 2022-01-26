Parents Giving Out All Their Wealth To Charity When They Die. What’s Your View?

I know this is not the right section for this but I feel enough people should have their say in this topic, so mods please, just be understanding for we all are nothing but pencils in the hand of the creator…

I’m sure we all know and have heard of legendary Chinese movie actor “Jackie chan” ?

I once read somewhere on the internet where he once said that when he dies, his money and wealth will not go to any of his children that he is going to will everything to charity so that his children can learn to make their own money in life and not be dependent on his, something like that…

I’ve heard my dad often say something similar too.. He normally tells us of how he trained him self through out his university days without the help of anyone and that we should not depend on his wealth because he might surprise us, that when he dies, he might sell all his properties and look for one Church to give all his money that we should go and work for our own (I know he is indirectly talking to me as the first son).. I’m not saying people like my father or Jackie chan are bad parents but here are my questions

Is it really necessary ? Or is it the right way to teach your children?

If you had a dad like the aforementioned, would you allow such ?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...