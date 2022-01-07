Passengers Drug Okada Rider And Steal His Motorcycle In Ogun (Photo)

Operatives of the South West Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps in Ogun State, have arrested a 24-year-old man, Hussaini Abdulsalam, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The Field Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, David Akinremi, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Akinremi said the suspect, alongside another member of his gang now at large, hired a commercial motorcyclist to take them to a hotel in the Ijebu-Ode metropolis.

He explained that the duo became friendly with the motorcyclist and offered him a drink which was drugged.

The victim, after taking the drink, reportedly became drowsy as the suspect and his accomplice disappeared with the motorcycle.

Akinremi said AbdulSalam was arrested following credible intelligence linking him to the alleged crime.

He said, “Operatives of the corps in the Sagamu Local Government Area arrested one Hussain Abdulsalam, aged 24, with a stolen motorcycle.

“The said motorcycle was stolen in Ijebu-Ode by a two-man gang who hired the rider to take them to a hotel in the town. The two men became friendly with the rider and offered him a drink, unknown to him that the drink had been drugged.

“The rider, having taken the drink, became drowsy. Consequently, the suspects took away the motorcycle.

“However, based on credible intelligence, the motorcycle which registration number was changed to Ogun AAB 252 WI, was traced to the suspect, Hussaini Abdulssalam, in the Saba area of Sagamu.

“The suspect, who claimed to be a mechanic, alleged that the motorcycle was brought to him for repairs, but could neither give the name of the so-called customer or his address.”

Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police, said the suspect had been handed over to the police headquarters, Eleweran, for further investigation and prosecution.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/passengers-drug-okada-rider-steal-motorcycle-in-ogun/%3famp

