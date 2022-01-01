Pastor Adeboye Calls For 1000 Prayer Volunteers To Pray For Nigeria & The World

COVID-19: Adeboye recruits 1,000 prayer warriors to pray for Nigeria, world

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has recruited 1,000 prayer warriors to join him in praying for Nigeria and the world to overcome COVID-19.

Adeboye said the people of the world had failed to realise that they have sinned against God and needed to repent of their sins to halt the virus.

He spoke during the Crossover Service of the church early Saturday morning in Ogun State.

Adeboye said the world is making one vaccine and that another variants defying the vaccines were emerging, requiring a booster jab.

“Convulsion is still on in the world and the world has failed to apologise to God. What got me more concern is that Omicron is not a baby of COVID-19, it is the grandchild of COVID-19. That is why it is moving faster but softer,” he said.

He said there was no way he could tell he senate and the house of representatives members to repent because they would call him bluff as he is not their leaders.

To get out of this problem, Adeboye said a friend of his suggested that he should pray and apologise to God on behalf of Nigeria and the world.

“I need 1,000 volunteers, strong Christians, young and prayer warriors to join me in seeking the face of God for Nigeria and for the world.

Adeboye said the volunteers would join him in 72-hour of fasting and praying continuously, saying that the first 24 hours would be devoted to praying for Nigeria, 24 hours for the world while the remaining 24 hours would be made known to them what it would be used for.

He stated that the 1,000 volunteers would be selected on first come first serve basis, saying that the praying and fasting would kick off in February 2022.



