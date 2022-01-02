Pastor Bathes Female Church Members In Basin During Crossover Service (Pix, Video)

A Pastor has been seen bathing his female church members inside a basin during crossover service.

The bizarre incident was live-streamed for many people to see.

The crossover ritual was performed for his female church members and it is believed the incident happened in Ghana.

The cleric also claimed that he got the directive from above and knows it might cause controversy even though he has no option other than to obey the spirit.

Local news platforms in Ghana reported that the Pastor engaged in the ritual to cleanse his members so they will be “holy and pure”‘.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgGrOfdYzJY

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...