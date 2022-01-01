Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Buys A New Car For His Barber (Photos)

The senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly popularly known as COZA pastor
Biodun Fatoyinbo has put smile of the face of his barber has be gave him brand new car
He wrote
Its a New Year and I thought to put a smile on Yusuf, my Barber’s face. Thank you Yusuf, for being faithful these few years. I know sometimes you have to make sacrifices to cut my hair even as late as 1am because of my schedule, for which I am grateful.
I hope this makes you smile and lets you know that God loves you and He rewards faithfulness. Enjoy the rest of your year, Yusuf!
