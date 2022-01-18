Pastor Coughs & Rubs Spit On Member’s Face To Prove A Point To Congregation (Video)

Pastor Coughs And Rubs Spit On Church Member’s Face To Prove A Point To His Congregation (Photos, Video)

A yuck fest played out in a church at Tusla, Oklahoma as a Pastor got very literal about seeing God’s blurred imaginative and prescient in 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Pastor Michael Todd who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, evoked an exaggerated response from his congregation throughout his service on Sunday after wiping his spit on the face of a parishioner who volunteered.

The Pastor did this to emphasize his analogy on “how troublesome it is to obtain prescient from God.”

Pastor Todd’s action which left his audience gasping in horror, is coming amid a pandemic.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQiaz-ei2LU

https://twitter.com/bstdownbarbiana/status/1482861112165023744?t=3Z-n19QSutsskW1QP7iTqA&s=19

