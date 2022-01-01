Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s 2022 Prophecies

Watch the video:

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has released his prophecies for the year.

Adeboye characteristically categorised his prophecies into International, Nigeria, and Individual.

According to him, prophecy shouldn’t be a guess work but a true revelation from God Almighty.

Personal

More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.

This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars.

In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance).

Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.

Nigeria

You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.

Intercontinental

The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.

There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.

https://thequesttimes.com/adeboye-releases-prophecies-for-2022-see-full-list/

