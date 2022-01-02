Pastor Ighodalo Leads Late Wife’s Foundation In Outreach To Babies (Photos)

Senior pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos Ituah Ighodalo on New Year day led his late wife Ibidunni’s foundation in distributing packages to babies in hospitals, Igbere TV reports.

One of the hospitals visited was Somolu General Hospital.

Ibidunni died on June 14, 2020 in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was in the state to set up marquee tents for use as coronavirus isolation centre.

During the visits, Ighodalo prayed for the babies and their parents and also prayed for the children in intensive care.

A message posted by the foundation on Instagram and reposted by Ighodalo to mark the outreach read, “January 1st outreach for New year babies and their families.

“As a foundation, we are fulfilled when we help put smiles on the faces of every and any family we come across.”

Born Ibidunni Ajayi, the former Face of Lux was founder of events company, Elizabeth R.

Her foundation also supports couples with challenges having children.

