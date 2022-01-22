Pastor Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping And Impregnating A 14-Year-Old

Pastor sentenced to life in prison for raping and impregnating his underage in-law

The pastor/businessman who was sentenced to life in prison for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old in-law has been pictured.

38-year-old Ofure Rey Siakpere was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 19, by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

He was 35 at the time he committed the offence around March 2018 at his residence located at No. 10, Salaudeen Imam Street, Lagos.

In court, the minor recalled being overpowered and defiled at least 15 times by Siakpere who is married to her aunt.

Ofure Siakpere, who may now spend the rest of his life in jail, was quite active on Twitter before he was charged to court and jailed for rape.

His Twitter bio speaks of his love for God and has the hashtag #God-fearingteam and “Jesus Christ” boldly displayed on his Twitter account.

Despite the minor’s testimony in court, the convict and his wife countered the minor’s claim and the convict continued to maintain his innocence.

However, Justice Abiola Soladoye ruled that the prosecution proved their case beyond any reasonable doubt and also brought in witnesses who gave “compelling and convincing” accounts.

Asides being sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine, the convict’s name will also be registered in the Sex Offenders Register of Lagos state government.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/pictured-pastor-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-raping-and-impregnating-his-underage-in-law.html

