PDP Governors Arrive Port Harcourt, Receive Warm Welcome From Wike (Photos)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, ahead of their meeting, WonderTV Media reports.

The Governors who arrived the state capital, Port Harcourt, on the 16th of January, 2022 were received with a warm welcome by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, CON.

The meeting which is scheduled to hold on Monday 17th January, 2022 would be presided over by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR.

The meeting will review the state of the States, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria.

