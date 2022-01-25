PDP Group Threaten To Not Support PDP If Presidency Isn’t Zoned To The South

[b]Reset Nigeria calls for President of Southern extraction, threatens to vote against PDP if they zone presidency to North[/b]1

The Reset Nigeria group has called on the people of Southern Nigeria to resist the attempt by the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party, to zone their presidential candidate to Northern Nigeria in 2023.

The group called on the Party to allow fairness, equity and natural justice to prevail by allowing a president of southern extraction to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The spokesperson of the group, Mallam Ibrahim Mustapha in a press statement made available to newsmen said, it is imperative that power is returned to Southern Nigeria in 2023 as it has always been the tradition of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, the PDP to allow equity and Justice to prevail.

The group recalled that in 1999, both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) fielded Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae, respectively owing to a consensus among the ruling elite then that power should be returned to the South in 1999, apparently to calm frayed nerves among the Yoruba people who felt that they were shortchanged by the annulment of the 1993 presidential election won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

The group frowns at any attempt by the main opposition, PDP to deny the South, a president of Southern extraction.

“The South is not bereft of competent and politically savvy Patriots to govern the country. Why should they be denied the opportunity to produce a president in 2023?”

The group threatened that if the main opposition PDP goes ahead to deny the region a southern candidate in 2023, they’ll mobilize over five million of their members to vote against the party in 2023.

The PDP entrenched the zoning formula, though not in the nation’s constitution for the purpose of equity, fairness and justice and as such, the current leadership should not truncate the gentleman agreement that the founding fathers entrenched in the party.

“The goal is to move the country forward and no nation thrives where there is no peace, equity and justice”.

The group is one of many groups that has threatened to vote against any party that goes north in picking who represents them. Also, youth groups, nationalists and statesmen have joined in that same call.

https://leaders.ng/reset-nigeria-calls-for-president-of-southern-extraction-threatens-to-vote-against-pdp-if-they-zone-presidency-to-north/

