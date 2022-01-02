PDP’s Chances Brighter If Bauchi Governor Emerges Presidential Candidate – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party stands a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election if his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, emerged the candidate of the party.

Wike lamented that Nigeria was in a serious crisis as a result of insecurity, stating that it was time for the Peoples Democratic Party to return to power and save the country.

The governor, who stated this while answering questions from journalists during a visit to Bauchi State on Saturday, said God would not forgive the PDP, if it failed to heed the yearnings of Nigerians to return to power.

He said, “One of my resolutions for the year 2022 is to make sure that Nigeria is better than what it was last year. It is also to make sure that the PDP is united because if the PDP makes the mistake of not listening to Nigerians, it will be very difficult for God to forgive the PDP.

“This is an opportunity to save Nigeria. We Christians know that when the Israelites were in problems, God had to bring Moses to lead them. Nigeria is in serious problems now and it is the PDP that will lead Nigeria out of these problems. So, we must take that responsibility. I’ll prefer that if God makes it that the ticket falls on him (Bala Mohammed), it means our chances are very, very bright.

“This insecurity, this is not the kind of Nigeria we want, it is not the Nigeria where every day you wake up in the morning, the newspaper says, ‘40 people have been killed…’ These deaths are caused by the inability of the so-called government to protect us.”

Wike described Mohammed as being more than qualified to become the next President of Nigeria. He noted that the antecedents and achievements of the Bauchi State governor in over two years in office showed that he could rule the country effectively.

He said, “My brother, Bala, has gathered a lot of experiences. He was a director in the ministry; he became a Senator, then a minister and now a governor. And with these alone, he is qualified to be president. Then, you’ll also look at what he is doing in Bauchi; look at his pedigree, as a first time governor. I was here to flag off projects, many of my colleagues were also here to do the same, how many first time governors do you see doing that?

“So, the call for him to become President is not misplaced at all. Bala is someone who is qualified to run for President of this country. He is overqualified. In any ramification you want to look at it from, his relationship with people is second to none, so people calling on him to run for President have seen the qualities in him.”

Mohammed described Wike as tough and the face of the PDP whom he looked up to as a leader.

He said, “Wike is always full of pleasant surprises and today’s visit has exhilarated a feeling in me that I have more than a brother in the Rivers State governor. I have always looked up to him. He is a leader not because he is a governor or because he has money, but the stuff he’s made up of.”



https://punchng.com/pdp-chances-brighter-if-bauchi-gov-emerges-presidential-candidate-wike/?amp

