People Are Interested In Who Is Servicing My Private Part’ — Toke Makinwa Cries Out

Toke Makinwa has fumed about how people are only interested in who she sleeps with and not her hard work saying it’s completely crazy with the obsession over where her vajayjay has been, Igbere TV reports.

Toke Makinwa reacting to how bloggers always talk about who she sleeps with or who her vajayjay is servicing fumed about that saying she doesn’t want to start the year like this but she won’t let all she has suffered to build over the years be reduced to false stories.

According to her, many a time false narratives have been created over the years and most times she has looked away thinking they will get bored and the truth will speak for itself but the obsession with her vajayjay and where it’s been or who it’s servicing is completely crazy.

Adding that she could lunch a business, empower her community, or even find the cure to cancer but they won’t care to promote any of that instead they will be hawking her like a gala if the story is about who she’s sleeping with and this year she’s no longer looking away.

Toke Makinwa then warned that the disrespect these bloggers have shown her is enough because she’s no more going to keep quiet over false stories they publish about her especially when she’s in the middle of something important.

I really hate to give life to drama but at some point some things really just have to be addressed once and for all, bloggers really need to do better this year, you may not like me, that’s ok but what you won’t continue to do is disrespect me. It’s enough

Many a times false narratives have been created over the years. Most times I have looked away thinking you’ll get bored and the truth will always speak for itself but the obsession with my vagina and where it’s been or who it is servicing is completely crazy

I really don’t want to start my year like this but I won’t let all I have built over the years be reduced to false stories that go on for so long, especially when I’m in the middle of important things going on with me. I get it, agenda must agend but let’s be guided.

I could launch businesses, empower my community, find the cure to cancer and they won’t care to promote it but stories about who I’m sleeping with, you see that one, they’ll hawk it like gala on the street and this year I’m not looking away again.

