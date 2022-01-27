Pete Edochie Pictured With His Eldest Son, Leo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has been pictured together with his first son, Leo Edochie, IGBERETV reports.
His last son, Yul Edochie shared the photo on Instagram with the caption;
“Father and first son.
Family is everything.
I love these two great men.
My father taught me to be a good man.
My brother taught me to fear no man.
❤️❤️❤️”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZNG7jgMJYs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Pete Edochie’s first child and first son, Leo Edochie is an engineer who reportedly works in the oil and gas industry. Leo Edochie is 51 years old.
https://igberetvnews.com/1413267/actor-pete-edochie-pictured-together-eldest-son-leo/