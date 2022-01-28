Pete Edochie To Feature In ‘The Pledge’ (Photos)

Pete Edochie To Feature In ‘The Pledge’, A Prince UC Ingawa Movie (Photos)

A Nigerian patriot and philanthropist, Prince UC Ingawa is about hitting Nigerian entertainment space with a big bang, ‘The Pledge’ an upcoming movie.

Though he is yet to let the cat out of the bag, he has met with one of Nollywood’s finest veteran actors, Pete Edochie.

Our correspondent understands that ‘The Pledge’ seeks to foster national unity, peaceful coexistence and the spirit of brotherhood.

He had taken to his Instagram page to announce his meeting with Chief Edochie where he tabled the script of the upcoming movie.

The veteran Nollywood star also indicated interest in the project, saying he is in total support of anything that will enhance national unity.

According to the Katsina State born activist and businessman, he has in the past one decade nursed the dream of the project which is expected to entertain and educate the Nigerian masses on the message of oneness.

The youth advocate and patriot who heads Tagwaye Multi Investment Limited (TAMIL) and Tagwaye Twin Communications has been a loud voice in the campaign to one indivisible Nigeria

In the social media post sighted by our correspondent, he wrote, ” _Last night alongside the best movie director @tokamcbaror went to brief our father, a Veteran and a renowned Orator @peteedochie of a dream I’ve nurtured for over 10 years, a project I sleep with and woke up with for over 10 good years, he just went through the synopsis and told me he is very interested in the project, in his words any project that will bring about unity among our people as Nigerians I,’m totally in support of it. This Film will blow your mind, when I say something big is coming to the Cinemas, believe it. For 10 years, I’m assuring you we are fully prepared to give a mindblowing Film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY PEOPLE, watch out! #thepledge_ “.

Unity of the country has in recent times been put to test especially with the amplified secessionist agitation.

Some separatist groups have emerged especially in the South East region of the country demanding a breakaway from Nigeria over what they call marginalization.

It is not in doubt that this movie when released into the Nigerian market would help to douse to agitation that has for long remained at front burner in national discourse.

https://tvafrica24.com/prince-uc-ingawa-in-talks-with-veteran-actor-pete-edochie-on-upcoming-movie/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...