Peter Okoye’s Wife Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks 9 (Photos)

Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye on Saturday celebrated her daughter, Aliona Okoye on her ninth birthday.

Lola shared photos of the girl on Instagram on Saturday.

Expressing her excitement, she wrote: “I am so excited cause it is my daughter’s 9th Birthday today. Happy Birthday my darling Aliona, you are truly a special gift from God.

“I love you sooooo much and wish you all the happiness in the world. God bless you always my princess.”

Fellow celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Kaffy, Chigul, Ify Okoye, Bovi, Chris Okagbue and others wished the celebrant a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Peter and Lola got married on November 17, 2013.

They have three children together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZBcI_cDzxi/?utm_medium=copy_link

